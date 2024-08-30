MR. BUNGLE - Quote Unquote: 1991-1999

Certainly, one of the most musically unpredictable, unique, and just plain odd rock/metal bands of all-time has to be Mr. Bungle. Although initially looked upon as merely a 'Mike Patton's side band' due to his enormous commercial success with Faith No More, Bungle proved to be an entirely different musical venture entirely, with the group's other co-founding members, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn, playing major roles in the band, as well.

Unfortunately, the group only managed to squeeze out three albums during the '90s – 1991's self-titled debut, 1995's Disco Volante, and 1999's California – before riding off into the sunset (and then reuniting in 2020 with re-recordings of early material, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo).

And now, the good folks at Rhino/Warner have compiled all three of the group's classic '90s albums together as a box set, entitled Quote Unquote: 1991-1999, along with two previously-unreleased numbers.

If you're not familiar with the band but fancy either Patton's work, prog, experimental, or metal, I wholeheartedly recommend you to invest your hard earned dollars ASAP. For a taste of their eclecticism, just give a listen to the following three tunes (one from each album) to catch my drift: “My Ass Is On Fire,” “Desert Search For Techno Allah,” and “Pink Cigarette.” Be prepared for your lower jaw to reach the floor.