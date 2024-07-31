NEW HORIZON - Conquerors

New Horizon is new again on their second album. H.E.A.T’s Jona Tee’s side project collaborated with old bandmate Erik Grönwall on their first release, but Erik is out and stepping in is Dynazty / Amaranthe’s Nils Molin. Molin has an incredible voice and he showcases his strength and conviction with startling highs and strength in storytelling.

Conquerors is bouncy, energetic power metal with a cinematic quality to it – especially on “Apollo” with its intriguing mix of AOR and suspense – it’s basically like if H.E.A.T wrote an epic power metal song. The mix and production is vibrant with popping bass work and double bass drums and the solos are bright melodically with shredding sensibilities.

“King Of Kings” has a definite bouncy Sabaton feel to it, one of those fist-pumpers for a live show and “Shadow Warrior” with its triumphant chorus, a sublime building to the chorus with an epic feel. Molin’s Amaranthe bandmate collaborates on ballad “Before The Dawn” and it’s done tastefully – a song to raise your lighter (or phone) too and “Edge Of Insanity” possesses a key driven rhythm that could fit on a Dynazty album.

Props are given for the cover of Iron Maiden’s “Alexander The Great (356-323 B.C)”. Molin kills it vocally, some of his highs on this record remind of D.C. Cooper as this song has taken a life of its own the last couple of years with fans remembering just how legendary a song it is and this isn’t some throwaway cover.

Conquerors is close to achieving immortality, but falls just short due to the lesser quality of the fast-paced “Fallout War” and desperation of “Messenger Of The Stars” – not bad songs; just not as memorable. There is still however much strength in their steel and any fan of Dynazty, Sabaton, HammerFall, or H.E.A.T will enjoy this album.