QUEEN - Queen Rock Montreal

By late 1981, Queen was unquestionably one of the most popular rock bands on the planet. Having come off a #1 album in the US, Canada, and the UK, The Game, which also included a pair of mega-hit singles, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites The Dust,” the band was now headlining stadiums or arenas for multiple nights. Add to it the recent release of their Greatest Hits set and another hit single with the David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” few other rockers could touch Freddie and co. – both commercially and artistically.

Although there would be no North American tours in 1981, Queen did perform two nights in November of that year at the Montreal Forum – so that they could be filmed for a concert movie, titled We Will Rock You, which was subsequently issued and reissued many times over the years. But once the rights to the film was obtained by the band, the definitive version of the concert, retitled Queen Rock Montreal, was issued on DVD. And now, we finally get a CD and vinyl edition.

Since Queen was at a high point artistically and commercially, the vibrancy of their shows from this period show this – and features a setlist which pulls tracks from almost every album up until this point (sadly, nothing from Queen II). The highpoints are many, but you can't go wrong with the set-opening/fast version of "We Will Rock You," "Now I'm Here," "Dragon Attack," "Under Pressure," "Keep Yourself Alive," and of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

And if you're looking to replace your old DVD copy, a special '4K UHD Blu-ray' edition of Queen Rock Montreal has also been recently released, with their show-stopping Live Aid performance added, for good measure!