STRYPER - When We Were Kings

When We Were Kings is the sixth studio album (one of covers and re-recordings prior) from Stryper since their 2011 reformation with the original lineup; the third album with Perry Richardson on bass. The sound, formula, vocals, harmonies are unchanged from the ‘80s, giving praise to God, Jesus, and faith as they have always done with classic albums Soldiers Under Command and To Hell With the Devil. But in guitar sound, mix and production, it is heavier overall – more so depending on the song.

Singer/guitarist Michael Sweet remains the main songwriter (in studio he credits bandmates to overall shaping of the songs) and recent albums as a result do have a consistency, and to some maybe some sameness with only one main writer. As a longtime fan, and of course the 2000's albums, with a 2-3 year span between each it could benefit the rest of the band, especially guitarist Oz Fox (and has a few times on previous albums), to add some freshness. But, with that, no, Sweet as a songwriter does not give me that feeling with each album that I am saying, "Oh, I've heard this before.”

Opener "End Of Days" retains all the Stryper trademarks, a heavy guitar riff and twin leads, punchy drums, and the big vocal harmonies behind the chorus. Great guitar duel post solo also, and scream. Sweet's vocals favors more of his mid-range, and no he does not sing as high as he did like on In God We Trust. Chunky riff behind a mid-paced "Unforgiveable", and video track "When We Were Kings" celebrates the band's glory days and history. With every Stryper album you will get a more rhythmic modern song like "Betrayed By Love" where Sweet's more angelic vocal comes through, and "Love's Symphony".

Love "Trinity", great verse retro riffing attack and edgy chorus. "Rhyme Of Time" has a moody melody as guitars drop out a bit during the verse. More a groovy vibe to the guitars and rhythm section for "Raptured”’s verses, and "Grateful" is a melodic AOR secular rocker with a spirited feel-good chorus. Closer, track 11, "Imperfect World" maintains the albums overall energy using again more twin guitar parts.

Sure, I have a little constructive criticism, but overall When We Were Kings is strong and enjoyable new music – which is important. Plus, each of the post 2013 albums often get repeat listens.