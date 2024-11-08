TEARS OF TRAGEDY – Wonder Arts

Wonder Arts is the sixth full-length from Tears Of Tragedy. The Japanese trio has ran the same lineup since their inception in 2008, utilizing a session drummer for each of their releases. This is symphonic power metal done right – with speed, grace, and an heir of class.

Haruka’s vocals shine with her elegant, smooth delivery that rarely becomes glass-shattering high. Toru’s work on the guitars is done with neoclassical, Euro-power flair that works in conjunction with Hayato’s quick keyboard notes.

The symphonic aspect never outshines the guitar/drum rhythms and serves as a backdrop to live the tracks – usually with glistening violin notes. The trio goes hard with high-tempo tracks, opener and title track starts slowly before a burst of guitars drive in a perfectly executed power metal song and follow-up, the seductive “The Sweet Scent Of A Woman” adopts a feel of classic, fast Stratovarius.

The Tears utilize this method with varying twists throughout the ten track, 45 minute adventure with adept use of j-rock, flashy tempo changes, bright piano work, and sparkling balladry into fast-paced power metal madness “∞”.

There isn’t a bad track to be found and the diversity of the second half pushes this into greatness with songs combining the frantic key work of ‘90s Royal Hunt and Timo Tolkki-flash and sophisticated musical accents in the slower moments.

For those wondering – all the songs are sung in their native language, but that shouldn’t deter from listening – this is high-powered, classy, mesmerizing symphonic power metal.