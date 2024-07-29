THE CHRIS SLADE TIMELINE - Timescape

Chris Slade is best known for his stints with the Firm (which saw him teamed up with Jimmy Page and Paul Rodgers) and two different runs with AC/DC (during their Brian Johnson/The Razors Edge and Axl Rose eras).

And since both bands were quite musically straight-ahead, it would be understandable to assume that an offering from the The Chris Slade Timeline would follow suit stylistically. Ah, not the case, dear readers.

As evidenced by the release of Timescape by The Chris Slade Timeline, it turns out that Mr. Slade – who remains instantly recognizable by his long-time trademark stark bald dome – has a serious soft spot for good old fashioned prog rock. Don't believe me? Just give a listen to such tunes as “Sundance,” “Joybringer,” and the over nine minute long “Free” for all the sonic proof you'll need.

And extra props are in order for Mr. Slade, as he had an immense role in the creation of the music included within – he is credited with writing all of the album's tunes, as well as the vocal melodies. Although hard to fathom, Timescape confirms the hard to believe fact that an AC/DC disciple is a serious progger at heart.