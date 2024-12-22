TROLLWAR – Tales From The Frozen Wastes

Tales From The Frozen Wastes is the new EP from Trollwar and possesses a hefty runtime of 25 minutes. The Canadians drudge up a rousing blend of folk/death metal with this release, described as “a succession of different events based on the realm of the dead” according to the band.

Vocalist Simon-Pierre Fortin-Leclerc commands with his growing vocal style, reminiscent of Necrophobic’s Anders Strokirk. The production exudes a warmness and clarity with the symphonic elements taking a backseat to the melodic guitars and heavy drumming. While more of a bass presence would be appreciated, the overall sound is tight for this style of metal.

The instrumental, folky opener “Prologue” segues into the 7-minute “The Unseen One”, tackling blackness and melodic guitar with smooth transitions that shows TrollWar at their best. Follow-up “Bane Of The Underworld” holds a triumphant gallop that is basically if Wind Rose added extreme elements to their music. A fist-pumping chorus elevates this one to the next level.

What works against “In The Fields Of Frost” is the samey-vibe to the previous track, a triumph gallop leads the way although the guitar is busier in this one. Closer “The Offering” features some clean, power metal vocals from Atavistia’s Mattias Sippola and is lumbering melodic death with some epic symphonic moments and neat rhythmic patterns from the guitars and drums.

Good stuff and fills that need for some melodic, folky death metal.