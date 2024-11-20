VOODOO CIRCLE - Hail To The King

The latest solo effort from former Primal Fear guitarist Alex Beyrodt comes just a couple months removed from the surprisingly sudden disintegration of the venerable German power metal outfit. What remains constant are the Whitesnake/Rainbow touchstones within the sound.

To further flush out the comparison, Beyrodt decided to re-record a pair of Sinner tracks, penned by classic Rainbow keyboardist Tony Carey. Said cuts, "All For One" and "Billy's Song" were Japanese-only bonuses on the Respect CD and bring the total here to an even dozen.

Once more, the voice of well-traveled David Readman is a big asset. "Lay Down Your Lovin'" begins the latest outing, with a big tip of the cap to Coverdale's ‘80s outfit (around earlier than that, but a decidedly different, i.e. more blues based, hard rock group). Even more of a sonic Snake doppelganger, upbeat "Let It Rock" is the kind of track we would have killed to hear from old David, in the MTV heyday. Simple, repetitive lyrics make it destined to be a live favorite.

Piano begun ballad "On The Edge" becomes a staccato, mid-tempo grind. The ivory accents reoccur throughout its duration. A bit of distorted guitar bursts from each channel (try headphones for a greater effect) as "Sweet Little Sister" kicks off. It quickly settles into the bluesy Eighties stripper strut that Coverdale loved/perfected, as Readman varies between musical narration and soulful singing.

"Castles Made Of Glass" has all the Voodoo Circle hallmarks, retro sound, yet contemporary, "woo woo" vocal accents. More sedate than its surroundings, the organ begun "Stand Your Ground" has (what appears to be) gang vocals, come the titular chorus, courtesy of a children's choir. Referencing Readman's UK upbringing as the son of a coal miner, meandering "Black Country" recalls tropes from the Led Zeppelin catalog. The initial Carey offering, "Billy's Song" is mid-paced, with a strong (surprise!) keyboard presence. Almost has a Kansas vibe about it, as it gradually builds (on the back of ever more aggressive guitar).

"Strangers In The Night" is another Voodoo shuffle, with freely audible keyboard backing. Movie soundtrack, in scope, is how the second Tony Carey number commences, ultimately becoming a ‘70s storyboard lyric (telling a full tale): certainly not metal, nor even hard rock, although Beyrodt does his best to heavy it up. Probably a few too many songs, as the latter end drags with the weaker material.

"The Sound Of The Eagles" flies away from a typical Voodoo tune, Beyrodt making his axe sound like a synthesizer. No thanks. Closing, is the title track, with a Middle Eastern flavor.

Could have used another "rocker" to break up the late innings monotony.