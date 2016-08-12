BraveWords Goes To War With SABATON At Heavy Montréal

Just ahead of their anxiously-awaited new release, The Last Stand (out on August 19th via Nuclear Blast), Swedish metal heroes Sabaton spoke with "Metal" Tim from BraveWords at this year's Heavy Montréal which took place August 6th and 7th on Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux. Check out the chat with bassist Pär Sundström and drummer Hannes van Dahl below.



About The Last Stand the band remark: "It's a concept album about last stands in military history stretching two and a half thousand years across the globe. We are stretching the lyrical themes more than we usually do. And we are stretching the musical parts as well. You will feel comfortable about the new album if you are a Sabaton fan, but there are some new surprises."





The Last Stand can be pre-ordered in various formats here, or digitally here.

CD+DVD tracklisting:

“Sparta”

“Last Dying Breath”

“Blood Of Bannockburn”

“Diary Of An Unknown Soldier”

“The Lost Battalion”

“Rorke’s Drift”

“The Last Stand”

“Hill 3234”

“Shiroyama”

“Winged Hussars”

“The Last Battle”

DVD - Live @ Stereolux, Nantes (France)

“Intro (The March To War)”

“Ghost Division”

“Far From The Fame”

“Uprising”

“Midway”

“Gott Mit Uns”

“Resist And Bite”

“Wolfpack”

“Dominium Maris Baltici”

“Carolus Rex”

“Swedish Pagans”

“Soldier Of 3 Armies”

“Attero Dominatus”

“The Art Of War”

“Wind Of Change”

“To Hell And Back”

“Night Witches”

“Primo Victoria”

“Metal Crüe”

Earbook tracklisting:

DVD - Live @ Stereolux, Nantes (France)

“Intro (The March To War)”

“Ghost Division”

“Far From The Fame”

“Uprising”

“Midway”

“Gott Mit Uns”

“Resist And Bite”

“Wolfpack”

“Dominium Maris Baltici”

“Carolus Rex”

“Swedish Pagans”

“Soldier Of 3 Armies”

“Attero Dominatus”

“The Art Of War”

“Wind Of Change”

“To Hell And Back”

“Night Witches”

“Primo Victoria”

“Metal Crüe”

2LP - 45 RPM tracklisting

"Blood Of Bannockburn" lyric video:

“The Lost Battalion” lyric video:



“Shiroyama” lyric video can be viewed below. The story behind the lyrics: It's the nature of time and history that the old ways must give in to the new ways and the modern age. The battle of Shiroyama in 1877 marks the end of an era and is the last stand of the legendary Samurai. Led by Saigo Takamori, the Samurai was down to 500 warriors at the end of the rebellion when they made their last stand on Mount Shiroyama. At the end of the battle there were only 40 samurai left. They drew their swords and plunged downhill toward the enemy positions until the last of them was mowed down.

To give their fans a taste of what to expect from the bonus DVD, which is included with the Digibook and Earbook formats, the live clip for "The Art Of War" (live at Stereolux in Nantes, France) can be seen below:

The Last Tour is the biggest tour of Sabaton yet and is scheduled to kick off January 7th at König Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Very special guests are none other than heavy metal legends Accept. Find Sabaton’s complete tour itinerary at this location.