FEAR FACTORY's Burton C. Bell Talks Past, Present And Future At Heavy Montréal

Fear Factory's Demanufacture was one of the highlights at this year's Heavy Montréal which took place August 6th and 7th on Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux, as the industrial metal icons played the album in its entirety at the famed Quebecois fest! BraveWords and specfically "Metal" Tim has a long history with singer Burton C. Bell that pre-dates the band!



"When I was the metal buyer for the HMV Superstore in Toronto we finally hooked up with R.E.D. distribution which enabled us a ton of cool metal imports, " "Metal Tim explains. "And Burton worked in the warehouse! And he tells us a famous story that he would sign all the boxes of Soul Of A New Machine as they were leaving for stores!"







It was the only interview he conducted at Heavy Montréal and the pair discuss Demanufacture celebrations and the future of the band which will see them deliver a new record in 2018.