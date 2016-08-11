KATAKLYSM Mainman Talks Trophies And Beer At Heavy Montréal!

Singer Maurizio Iacono from legendary Canuck extremists Kataklysm spoke with "Metal" Tim from BraveWords at this year's Heavy Montréal which took place August 6th and 7th on Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux. The pair chat about his recent trophies - a new baby girl and their Juno Award win (for Heavy Metal Album Of The Year for Of Ghosts And Gods) - the band's fall tour, Kataklysm St. Tabarnak beer and much more!



Check out our complete Heavy Montréal 2016 report (with ton of photos!) here.

BraveWords is proud to present Kataklysm's fall tour in support of their latest triumph Of Ghosts And Gods. Dutch symphonic black metallers Carach Angren will open most shows.



"It's been a very charged year since the release of our latest album Of Ghosts and Gods," frontman Maurizio Iacono comments. "We saw incredible support worldwide for this record and also winning the Juno award for best album was the icing on the cake. We are now preparing to embark on a secondary market tour of the US and finally hitting our home in Canada on this great record for the first time in the midwest and west coast. We look forward to seeing our fans and celebrate this milestone in our career together. Hailing from Holland, our friends in the horror metal cult band Carach Angren will be joining the party, which promises for an all around exciting night of metal. See you guys out there!"

Check out the dates below:

September

24 - San Bernardino, CA - Ozzfest*

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto*

26 - Las Vegas, NV - LVCS*

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar*

28 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz*

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

30 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven*

October

1 - Victoria, BC - V-Lounge

2 - Vancouver, BC - Red Room*

3 - Prince George, BC - The Generator

4 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

5 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

6 - Regina, SK - Le Bistro

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will

8 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Biggs

10 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

13 - Kitchener, ON - Wax Nightclub*

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

16 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

17 - Orlando, FL - Haven Lounge*

*no Carach Angren

