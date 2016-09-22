Meet The True Rock Star Of Heavy Montréal! Chef DANNY SMILES

BraveWords continues to roll out interviews from this year's Heavy Montréal, which took place August 6th and 7th at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux. The grand finale is arguably the true rock star of the event! Local chef Danny "Smiles" Francis who is responsible for the massive catering job that has all the bands in a food frenzy! A devout metal fan himself (of course), Smiles is Chef at Le Bremner in Old Montreal and a runner-up on Top Chef Canada Season 3 (2013)! So we have lots to Eat, Drink & Be Metal about, as "Metal" Tim learns the major planning intricacies, menu-organizing, seasonality and the massive prep jobs involved for Smiles' rocking clientele!

"We've been doing this for seven years and it's a lot of work," Smiles admits.







