POP EVIL Gets HIP With BraveWords At Heavy Montréal

With Fear Factory's Demanufacture blasting in the background (!), Leigh Kakaty, singer from Pop Evil spoke with "Metal" Tim from BraveWords at this year's Heavy Montréal which took place August 6th and 7th on Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux. The pair chat about continuing to support their latest album Up and things get a bit teary-eyed when the topic of Gord Downey from the Tragically Hip comes up! Kakaty is of course some Canadian content as the treasured singer hails from the same city as Downey - Kingston, Ontario.







