(0) - Black Metal Enigma Releases "Skarntyder" Single From Upcoming SkamHan Album; Lyric Video

Danish progressive black metal enigma, (0), have released their newest single, “Skarntyder”, from their upcoming album, SkamHan, to be released on April 24 via Napalm Records.

FJ’s dark growls paired with a mysterious and exhilarating atmosphere round off the song in perfect harmony and pull the listener even farther into the somber void. With heavy riffs and ascending drums, followed by an unmistakably grim guitar solo, the song will have the listener on the edge of the boundaries of their imagination from the very first second. Watch the lyric video for “Skarntyder” below.

The band states: “The second single from SkamHan is track nr.3, 'Skarntyder'. It's about people who as children are branded as difficult and weak, and thus scorned by society. 'Skarntyder' is a made up word, derived from the danish word Skarntyde which means hemlock. When suffixed with an 'r' it becomes a joined word consisting of 'Skarn' and 'Tyder'. 'Skarn' translates to filth, which in Danish can be used about a person (child) who misbehaves. 'Tyder' is used about someone who interprets and reads into symbols and patterns. So a 'Skarntyder' is someone who points out and brands a person that misbehaves or doesn’t fit in.“

In rousing dark euphoria, (0) lifts the veil for their debut album, SkamHan, a lucid dream wrapped in growling dark melancholia. Seven explosive and oppressive tracks presented in a frenzied mania blossom into a hallucinating mixture of black, drone and post metal spiced with intense sludge and progressive influences. The opening track, “Tyndere End Hud”, infatuates with intoxicating riffs and forceful growls, drawing its listener into the dark vortex. Pain and gloomy nothingness dominate the luminous expanse of SkamHan and symbolize the extreme soundscapes in an opus of darkness. The eponymous track crucially grows to a cathartic vibrating atmosphere and ruptures in energetic parts due to the agonized, bloodcurdling growls. The atmospheric expansiveness of the final track, “Alle Renses”, reminds that the routes of (0) remain labyrinthine. The elusive quintet bites the ear of the listener and drips with blackened obscurity.

SkamHan will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

SkamHan tracklisting:

“Tyndere End Hud“

“Sjælstjæler“

“Skarntyder“

“Rød Glorie“

“Sortfugl“

“SkamHan“

“Alle Renses“

“Tyndere End Hud” lyric video:

(0) are:

Vocals: FJ

Guitar: JU

Guitar: MA

Bass: MC

Drums: JJ

(Photo - Gaia Micatovich Photography)