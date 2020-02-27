(0) - Black Metal Enigma To Release Debut Album, SkamHan, In April; “Tyndere End Hud” Lyric Video Posted

In rousing dark euphoria, Danish progressive black metal enigma, (0), lifts the veil for their debut album, SkamHan, which will be released on April 24 via Napalm Records. The offering of black, drone and post metal spiced with intense sludge and progressive influences takes the listener on a labyrinthine journey. Straight from the Danish underground, the anonymous quintet (0) presents seven explosive and dominating tracks.

The opening track, “Tyndere End Hud”, infatuates with intoxicating riffs and forceful growls, drawing its listener into the somber void. The harsh and extreme soundscapes coalescence with the hypnotizing, yet mesmerizing lyric video which picks up the aesthetics of the artfully designed album cover.

The band states: “We’re happy to release the first single from our upcoming album SkamHan, which will be released on April 24th. The lyrics are based on the poem Tyndere end Hud (Thinner than Skin). The theme is broken and fragmented relations due to inner conflicts and difference in hopes and dreams. This is our first single on Napalm Records and we’re thrilled to continue to bring music to our fans and hopefully gain new excited listeners. Enjoy!“

Watch a lyric video for “Tyndere End Hud” below.

SkamHan will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

SkamHan tracklisting:

“Tyndere End Hud“

“Sjælstjæler“

“Skarntyder“

“Rød Glorie“

“Sortfugl“

“SkamHan“

“Alle Renses“

“Tyndere End Hud” lyric video:

(0) are:

Vocals: FJ

Guitar: JU

Guitar: MA

Bass: MC

Drums: JJ

(Photo - Gaia Micatovich Photography)