(0) - Progressive Black Metal Band Reissues Eponymous Vinyl EP; "(1136)" Music Video Streaming

Danish black metal enigma, (0), have reissued their self-titled debut EP via Napalm Records - testing the boundaries of black, drone and post metal once again via four extraordinary tracks. Watch a video for the track "(1136)" below:

The elusive quintet’s dusky sound melds with forceful vocals and grave lyrics, offering a demanding and diverse atmosphere of blackened rage and bleak melancholy. (0) draws you straight into the dark vortex of their extreme soundscape and have been compelling listeners since the very beginning! The somber journey of (0) has begun...

(0) on the reissue: “We're excited to announce the re-release of our 2017 debut EP through Napalm Records, and we're really happy that we now get the opportunity to take our music to a larger audience. The main theme of the EP is time. How we spent our time and the consequences of that is one of our primary focuses. It doesn’t matter if you don’t know our names and faces - we let the music of (0) speak for itself!”

Order (0) (Reissue) here in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black (strictly limited)

- Digital

(0) lineup:

(FJ) - vocals

(JU) - guitar

(MA) - guitar

(JK) - drums

(MC) - bass