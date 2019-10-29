(0) - Progressive Black Metal Band Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

(0), the best-kept secret of the Danish underground, has signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. They choose to remain nameless, they choose to remain faceless and they choose to have their harsh and extreme soundscapes speak for them.

Testing the boundaries of black, progressive, drone and post metal while mixing it with elaborated visuals and an impressive performance live on stage, (0) captivates you into the void.

(0) on the signing: "Big news! We are extremely excited to announce that we've signed a record deal with Napalm Records. We look forward to the collaboration with Napalm Records, which will surely help us taking (0) to more people."

(0) lineup:

(FJ) - vocals

(JU) - guitar

(MA) - guitar

(JK) - drums

(MC) - bass