1126 Records Announces First Signing – Texas’ I AM

Texas metalcore juggernaut I Am have signed with brand new, New England-based label 1126 Records. This marks the label's debut signing and release and it will focus on finding, developing, and releasing with the best up 'n' coming metal and hardcore bands out there.

I Am will be recording their follow-up to Life Through Torment this summer with Randy LeBoeuf at Graphic Nature Audio.(Kublai Khan, Left Behind, Great American Ghost). They are slated to release their second full-length album this fall.

"We are very proud to be signing with 1126 Records. Being a foundation band means everything to us. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Randy Lebouf from Graphic Nature Audio. As far as the album, I think we hit spot on with the concept and sound we wanted. Fast, heavy, in your face Texas Death," said vocalist Andrew Hileman.

I Am will be on tour this summer with The Acacia Strain supporting their Continent 10-Year Anniversary tour.

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)