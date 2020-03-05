1349 Announce Short Run Of US Headlining Dates

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, have announced a small run of headlining US dates, in which they will be supported by Pulchra Morte. The band will hit four US cities this May, including Dark Lord Day Festival in Munster, IN; all dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

May

13 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

14 - Nashville, TN - Little Harpeth Brewing

15 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

16 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day Festival

1349 recently released an official video for "Through Eyes Of Stone", which appears on their new album, The Infernal Pathway, out now via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.

Tracklisting:

"Abyssos Antithesis"

"Through Eyes Of Stone"

"Tunnel of Set VIII"

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"

"Towers Upon Towers"

"Tunnel of Set IX"

"Deeper Still"

"Striding the Chasm"

"Dødskamp" (album edit)

"Tunnel of Set X"

"Stand Tall in Fire"

"Through Eyes Of Stone" video:

"Dødskamp" video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)