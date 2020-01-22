1349 Launch Official Music Video For "Through Eyes Of Stone"

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, have released an official video for "Through Eyes Of Stone", which appears on their new album, The Infernal Pathway, out now via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.

Tracklisting:

"Abyssos Antithesis"

"Through Eyes Of Stone"

"Tunnel of Set VIII"

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"

"Towers Upon Towers"

"Tunnel of Set IX"

"Deeper Still"

"Striding the Chasm"

"Dødskamp" (album edit)

"Tunnel of Set X"

"Stand Tall in Fire"

"Through Eyes Of Stone" video:

"Dødskamp" video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)