1349 Members FROST And ARCHAON Discuss The Primal Sound Of Black Metal, Spirituality, And More; 3-Part Video Interview

Season Of Mist has released a video interview with guitarist Archaon and drummer Frost of black metal masters, 1349. Watch the interview in three segments below:

1349, are streaming the Norwegian version of "Dødskamp", lifted from their new album, The Infernal Pathway, out now via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and listen to the track below.

The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.

Tracklisting:

"Abyssos Antithesis"

"Through Eyes Of Stone"

"Tunnel of Set VIII"

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"

"Towers Upon Towers"

"Tunnel of Set IX"

"Deeper Still"

"Striding the Chasm"

"Dødskamp" (album edit)

"Tunnel of Set X"

"Stand Tall in Fire"

"Dødskamp" (Norwegian Version):

"Through Eyes Of Stone" video:

"Dødskamp" video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)