1349 Release Music Video For Edvard Munch-Inspired Song "Dødskamp"
September 24, 2019, 7 minutes ago
Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, will be releasing their seventh full-length album, The Infernal Pathway, on October 18 via Season Of Mist.
The band have released the official music video for the song "Dødskamp". The track was originally recorded in conjunction with the Edvard Munch museum. The clip, which was filmed and edited by Carl Eek Torgersen / Necrolust Productions at Inferno Festival 2019 in Oslo, Norway, can be seen at below:
Earlier this year, "Dødskamp" was commissioned by Innovation Norway, Visit Norway, and the Munch Museum. Along with four Norwegian artists within four different genres of music, 1349 were asked to interpret their angle on a freely selected work by the famous painter Edvard Munch.
Since the release of the single, Visit Norway has shared a video in which 1349 gives detailed insight as to their inspiration behind the song and why they chose that particular piece. The video can be seen here.
The Infernal Pathway can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the Season Of Mist webstore.
The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard earlier this year. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.
Tracklisting:
"Abyssos Antithesis"
"Through Eyes of Stone"
"Tunnel of Set VIII"
"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"
"Towers Upon Towers"
"Tunnel of Set IX"
"Deeper Still"
"Striding the Chasm"
"Dødskamp" (album edit)
"Tunnel of Set X"
"Stand Tall in Fire"
"Striding The Chasm":
"Enter Cold Void Dreaming":
"Through Eyes Of Stone":
1349 have announced a second batch of North American tour dates for this fall, in which they will be supported by UADA and Cloak. The trek will kick off on October 25th in Jacksonville, FL and will conclude on November 16 in Atlanta, GA.
October
25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
26 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
29 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom
30 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
31 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
November
1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
5 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hi-Hat
9 - Oakland, CA - Brick By Brick
11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
12 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone
16 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Lineup:
Seidemann: bass
Ravn: vocals
Archaon: guitars
Frost: drums
(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)