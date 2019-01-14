1349 Release New Single "Dødskamp"; Audio Streaming

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, have released a new single, "Dødskamp". The song has been commissioned by Innovation Norway, Visit Norway and Munch Museum, who asked four Norwegian artists within four different genres of music to interpret their angle on a freely selected work by the famous painter Edvard Munch.

Regarding the single, 1349 guitarist Archaon comments: "Munch is arguably the biggest Norwegian artist throughout history, together with Edvard Grieg, I suppose. His works are tremendously dark and eerie, reflecting a lot of anxiety, pain and loneliness, in the way I perceive them. So, it suited us perfectly. I chose the work 'Dødskamp' which directly translates "Death Struggle" and speaks volumes for itself. It was an emotionally heavy task, and also a completely new way to compose. As well as some very long nights, bereaved of sleep. In the end though, it was worth it. This is the soundtrack to the dilemmas of mortality."

The new single can be found on all digital platforms and is available for streaming below. The song is available on vinyl, together with the bonus track "Atomic Chapel" (live), and can be pre-ordered here.

1349 will return with a full-length release later this year.

(Photo - Jorn Veberg)