1349 Release "Through The Eyes Of Stone" Playthrough Video
October 23, 2019, an hour ago
Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, have released a playthrough video for the song "Through EyesOof Stone", which appears on their new album, The Infernal Pathway, out now via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and watch the new video below:
The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard earlier this year. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.
Tracklisting:
"Abyssos Antithesis"
"Through Eyes of Stone"
"Tunnel of Set VIII"
"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"
"Towers Upon Towers"
"Tunnel of Set IX"
"Deeper Still"
"Striding the Chasm"
"Dødskamp" (album edit)
"Tunnel of Set X"
"Stand Tall in Fire"
Album stream:
"Dødskamp" video:
1349's North American tour dates, on which they will be supported by UADA and Cloak, are listed below.
October
25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
26 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
29 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom
30 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
31 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
November
1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
5 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hi-Hat
9 - Oakland, CA - Brick By Brick
11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
12 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone
16 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Lineup:
Seidemann: bass
Ravn: vocals
Archaon: guitars
Frost: drums
(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)