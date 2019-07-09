1349 Streaming New Single "Through Eyes Of Stone"

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, have unleashed a brand new single, "Through Eyes Of Stone", available for streaming below. The song is featured on the upcoming self-titled EP, out August 16 via Season Of Mist.

The new single can be found on all digital platforms and the limited vinyl can be pre-ordered here. Fans will also be able to purchase the EP during 1349's upcoming US performances, which includes an appearance at this year's Psycho Las Vegas fest. The band will be joined by label-mates Cloak during their Florida appearances.

"Through Eyes Of Stone" track listing:

"Through Eyes Of Stone"

"Riders Of The Apocalypse" (Live in Tokyo)

1349 have finished the recordings of their new full length, which will be released via Season Of Mist in the fall of 2019. Full details to follow.

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)