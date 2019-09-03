1349 Streaming New Song "Striding The Chasm"

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, will be releasing their seventh full-length album, The Infernal Pathway, on October 18 via Season Of Mist. The album track, "Striding The Chasm", is now available for streaming below.

The Infernal Pathway can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the Season Of Mist webstore.

The Infernal Pathway was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard earlier this year. The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.

Tracklisting:

"Abyssos Antithesis"

"Through Eyes of Stone"

"Tunnel of Set VIII"

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"

"Towers Upon Towers"

"Tunnel of Set IX"

"Deeper Still"

"Striding the Chasm"

"Dødskamp" (album edit)

"Tunnel of Set X"

"Stand Tall in Fire"

"Striding The Chasm":

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming":

"Through Eyes Of Stone":

1349 have announced a second batch of North American tour dates for this fall, in which they will be supported by UADA. The trek will kick off on October 25th in Jacksonville, FL and will conclude on November 16 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets will go on sale August 23rd. The updated itinerary can be viewed below.

October

25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

26 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

29 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

30 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

31 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

November

1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

5 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hi-Hat

9 - Oakland, CA - Brick By Brick

11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

12 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone

16 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)