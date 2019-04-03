1349 To Reissue Massive Cauldron Of Chaos On Vinyl; European Fest Dates Confirmed

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, will be reissuing their iconic sixth studio album, Massive Cauldron Of Chaos, on both black and green vinyl. The re-release will be made available worldwide on May 17. The LPs can be pre-ordered here.

1349 deliver aural hellfire with Massive Cauldron Of Chaos. Over four years in the making, Massive Cauldron... builds on their storied career and sees the band sharpen their orthodox black metal assault with a thrashier edge. Iron-handed tracks like "Slaves", "Godslayer", "Cauldron", and more show that without a doubt, Massive Cauldron... is true Norwegian black metal and 1349 at their most savage and cruel.

In addition to the album release, 1349 will be performing across Europe for various festivals. The full itinerary is as follows:

April

21 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival 2019

July

12-13 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air (Exact date TBD)

August

4 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

November

30 - Parma, Italy - Black Winter Fest XII

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)