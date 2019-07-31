1349 To Release The Infernal Pathway Album In October; "Enter Cold Void Dreaming" Track Video Streaming

Norwegian black metal masters, 1349, will be releasing their seventh full-length album, The Infernal Pathway, on October 18 via Season Of Mist. The record was recorded in Amper Tone studios and Studio Nyhagen with engineer Jarrett Pritchard earlier this year. The album art and tracklisting can be found below.

In conjunction with the announcement, 1349 have shared the brand new song, "Enter Cold Void Dreaming", which can be streamed via the track video below.

The Infernal Pathway can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the Season Of Mist webstore.

The cover artwork for The Infernal Pathway was created by Jordan Barlow.

Tracklisting:

"Abyssos Antithesis"

"Through Eyes of Stone"

"Tunnel of Set VIII"

"Enter Cold Void Dreaming"

"Towers Upon Towers"

"Tunnel of Set IX"

"Deeper Still"

"Striding the Chasm"

"Dødskamp" (album edit)

"Tunnel of Set X"

"Stand Tall in Fire"

Lineup:

Seidemann: bass

Ravn: vocals

Archaon: guitars

Frost: drums

(Photo - Dmitry Valberg)