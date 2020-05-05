-(16)- Share “Me And The Dog Die Together” Video

Godfathers of sludge -(16)- have shared the official “Me And The Dog Die Together” music video from their upcoming eight full-length Dream Squasher.

Guitarist and lead vocalist Bobby Ferry comments:

“For this song we didn’t look far for inspiration. We already had unbreakable eye contact, constant love, and loyalty, so all that was left was to formally propose a death pact with your dog. ‘Me And The Dog Die Together’ is just such a proposition.”

Dream Squasher is due out June 5 on LP/CD/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Artwork by Maraldart:

-(16)- return with their new album, Dream Squasher. A testament to the power of loss, every moment of Dream Squasher casts the San Diego band into new, deeper depths. The tragic, violent intent in this expression won't be lost on listeners either; at any given moment of Dream Squasher, -(16)-'s bouldering guitars crash into one another, set atop equally pulverizing bass and drums. Thunderous riffs express equal parts melancholy and fury. For the first time in the band's 29-year career, Dream Squasher sees Bobby Ferry stepping forward and taking the helm on lead vocals, rounding out the band with both monumental moments of singing and pained screams of pure vitriol. From standout tracks like "Candy In Spanish", to bruisers like "Agora (Killed By A Mountain Lion)" and the mountainous melodies of "Sadlands", Dream Squasher proves to be -(16)-'s return to form - where riffs dominate and anger reigns supreme.

(Photo by: Chad Kelco)