1914 To Re-Release The Blind Leading The Blind Album In May Via Napalm Records

Ukrainian WWI experts, 1914, will re-release their breakthrough album, The Blind Leading The Blind, on Napalm Records on May 31. Pre-order here.

The album quickly sold through its initial pressing and is out of print now. With their unique blackened death/doom metal sound, 1914 leads you back in one of the darkest chapters of the last century - they breathe The Great War.

Strongly influenced by genre heroes like Bolt Thrower and Entombed, 1914 released The Blind Leading The Blind, the follow-up to Eschatology Of War (2015), on November 11, 2018, exactly 100 years after the end of WWI, which making them one of the most talked about bands in the genre.

“It’s neither about politics, nor about propaganda - it’s just war, trenches, fear, hopelessness and endless death around of you” - 1914

Tracklisting:

"War In

"Arrival. The Meuse-Argonne"

"A7V Mephisto"

"High Wood. 75 Acres Of Hell"

"Beat The Bastards" (The Exploited cover)

"Hanging On The Barbed Wire"

"Passchenhell Ft David Ingram"

"C'Est Mon Dernier Pigeon"

"StoßTrupp"

"The Hundred Days Offensive"

"War Out"



Lineup:

Vocal - 2.Division, Infanterie-Regiment Nr.147, Oberleutnant – Ditmar Kumar

Guitar - 37.Division, Feldartillerie-Regiment Nr.73, Wachtmeister - Liam Fessen

Guitar - 5.Division, Ulanen-Regiment Nr.3, Sergeant - Vitalis Winkelhock

Bass - 9.Division, Grenadier-Regiment Nr.7, Unteroffizier - Armin von Heinessen

Drums - 33.Division, 7.Thueringisches Infanterie-Regiment Nr.96, Gefreiter - Rusty Potoplacht

(Photo - May Lee)