2018 JUNO Awards - Nominees For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year Announced
February 6, 2018, 6 hours ago
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced the nominees for the 2018 Juno Awards. The Juno Award is the most prestigious recognition a musical artist can receive in Canada. The 2018 Juno Awards will be held in Vancouver, BC on March 25th.
Nominated in the Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year category:
Anciients - Voice Of The Void
Archspire - Relentless Mutation
Longhouse - II: Vanishing
Metz - Strange Peace
Striker - Striker
Striker guitarist Timothy Brown comments: "We were beyond happy to wake up to the news today that we were nominated for a Juno for best metal album. We're finishing up mixing for the next album as a Juno nomination comes in for the last. Thanks to everyone out there for all the support. It's been an incredible year and it just keeps getting better."
