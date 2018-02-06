2018 JUNO Awards - Nominees For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year Announced

February 6, 2018, 6 hours ago

news juno awards heavy metal

2018 JUNO Awards - Nominees For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year Announced

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced the nominees for the 2018 Juno Awards. The Juno Award is the most prestigious recognition a musical artist can receive in Canada. The 2018 Juno Awards will be held in Vancouver, BC on March 25th.

Nominated in the Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year category: 

Anciients - Voice Of The Void
Archspire - Relentless Mutation
Longhouse - II: Vanishing
Metz - Strange Peace 
Striker - Striker

Striker guitarist Timothy Brown comments: "We were beyond happy to wake up to the news today that we were nominated for a Juno for best metal album. We're finishing up mixing for the next album as a Juno nomination comes in for the last. Thanks to everyone out there for all the support. It's been an incredible year and it just keeps getting better." 

To view a complete list of the 2018 nominations, visit this location.

 

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

Latest Reviews