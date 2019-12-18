2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala To Be Filmed For Amazon Prime Original Film

The Metal Hall of Fame has announced that the 2020 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Charity Gala will be filmed live and will air on Amazon Prime.

Hard rock and heavy metal fans in attendance will be featured in the filming, which will take place on January 15 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. The world premiere of the film will air in early 2020, reaching more than 100 million subscribers.

Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo says, “Having the World Premier for the 2020 Metal Hall of Fame Gala on Amazon Prime is a great honor. We are excited to share the most important night in metal with music fans everywhere, and to let so many people take part in our charity event."

2020 Metal Hall of Fame inductees include Steve Vai, Geoff Tate (Queensryche), Don Dokken (Dokken), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz), Joe Satriani, legendary metal promoter Stone City Attractions, Metal Church, Prong, and former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.

The gala will feature various bands and inductees performing throughout the night. Additional inductees and performers will be announced over the next few weeks, along with the lineup for an all-star jam band. The event will be hosted by noted television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Whiskey A Go-Go Ultimate Jam Night /Almost Fama Show host Jes Fama.

Proceeds from the event will benefit disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States through free music programs and therapy services. Previous beneficiaries have included NYU Medical Center, NYC JCC, West Orange JCC, United States Department of Defense Military base in Virginia for disabled veterans and United States Department of State - West Bank region of Israel for special needs children.

Find ticket information at this location.