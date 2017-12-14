36 CRAZYFISTS Streaming “Wars To Walk Away From” Video

36 Crazyfists have premiered the video for "Wars To Walk Away From." The song lives on the band's latest release Lanterns.

About the video, singer Brock Lindow said, "We had a blast doing our new video for 'Wars To Walk Away From' in the early hours of a nice, brisk fall morning in Virginia with director Justin Reich and his killer crew. We captured the live sense of the band as we ripped through a song about the journey of leaving what's behind you as far as you can and envisioning what's in front of you with Northern eyes..."