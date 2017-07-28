36 CRAZYFISTS To Release Lanterns Album In September; “Death Eater” Track Streaming

Alaska's 36 Crazyfists will release their deeply personal new album, Lanterns, on September 29th through Spinefarm Records. It is their second release for the label and the follow up to 2015's Time And Trauma.

Music often functions as that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel and provides shelter during any storm and calm in the middle of tumult. 36 Crazyfists understand this phenomenon firsthand. In fact, the Anchorage quartet - Brock Lindow [vocals], Steve Holt [guitar], Mick Whitney [bass], and Kyle Baltus [drums] - find catharsis within chaos on their aptly titled seventh full-length.

The band has shared the first track from the record in the form of "Death Eater”, which is available for streaming below. Lanterns is available for pre-order here.

Lanterns tracklisting:

"Death Eater"

"Wars to Walk Away From"

"Better to Burn"

"Damaged Under Sun"

"Sea and Smoke"

"Where Revenge Ends"

"Sleepsick"

"Bandage for Promise"

"Laying Hands"

"Below The Graves"

"Old Gold"

"Dark Corners"

"Death Eater”:

Tour dates:

August (with DevilDriver, Uncured, Tetrarch)

18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz – San Jose

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

August (with DevilDriver, Uncured, Tetrarch, Cane Hill)

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

24 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

25 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre

26 - Battle Creek, MI - Leila Arboretum* (Michigan Metal Festival)

27 - La Crosse, WI - Cavalier Lounge

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

29 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

30 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

31 - Wichita, KS - Crown Uptown

September (with DevilDriver, Uncured, Tetrarch, Cane Hill)

1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

5 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

8 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys

9 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse – TN

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse (at The International)

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Music Hall

16 - Augusta, GA - Iron Heights

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

* Festival Date