3TEETH Announce Next European Leg Of MetaTour
September 9, 2019, an hour ago
After touring Europe with Ministry, playing their own US headlining run with support coming from Author & Punisher and label mates Gost, LA-based outfit 3Teeth will be joining Ghostemane as direct support on select North American dates in November. Come 2020, 3Teeth will embark on a European headlining tour in February. All touring is in support of their most recent album, MetaWar, which was released in July.
Tour dates:
November (with Ghostemane)
5 - Chicago, IL - Metro
6 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
9 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
13 - Asbury Park NJ - The Stone Pony
February
1 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
2 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
4 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
5 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
6 - London, UK - Heaven
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka
8 - Cologne, Germany - MTC
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
12 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
14 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
15 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
18 - Malmo, Sweden - Babel
20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs
23 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
26 - Milan, Italy - Legend
27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21
28 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Upstairs at the Paradiso
MetaWar, out now via Century Media, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Hyperstition"
"Affluenza"
"Exxxit"
"American Landfill"
"President X"
"AltÆr"
"Time Slave"
"Bornless"
"Surrender"
"Sell Your Face 2.0"
"Blackout"
"The Fall"
"Pumped Up Kicks"
"Affluenza" lyric video:
"Exxxit" video:
"American Landfill" video:
3Teeth is:
Alexis Mincolla (vocals)
Xavier Swafford (keyboards)
Andrew Means (modular synth/bass)
Chase Brawner (guitar)
Justin Hanson (drums)
(Photo - Sequoia Emmanuelle)