3TEETH Announce Next European Leg Of MetaTour

After touring Europe with Ministry, playing their own US headlining run with support coming from Author & Punisher and label mates Gost, LA-based outfit 3Teeth will be joining Ghostemane as direct support on select North American dates in November. Come 2020, 3Teeth will embark on a European headlining tour in February. All touring is in support of their most recent album, MetaWar, which was released in July.

Tour dates:

November (with Ghostemane)

5 - Chicago, IL - Metro

6 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

9 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

13 - Asbury Park NJ - The Stone Pony

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

2 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

4 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

5 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

6 - London, UK - Heaven

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

8 - Cologne, Germany - MTC

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

15 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

18 - Malmo, Sweden - Babel

20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs

23 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

26 - Milan, Italy - Legend

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21

28 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Upstairs at the Paradiso

MetaWar, out now via Century Media, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Hyperstition"

"Affluenza"

"Exxxit"

"American Landfill"

"President X"

"AltÆr"

"Time Slave"

"Bornless"

"Surrender"

"Sell Your Face 2.0"

"Blackout"

"The Fall"

"Pumped Up Kicks"

"Affluenza" lyric video:

"Exxxit" video:

"American Landfill" video:

3Teeth is:

Alexis Mincolla (vocals)

Xavier Swafford (keyboards)

Andrew Means (modular synth/bass)

Chase Brawner (guitar)

Justin Hanson (drums)

(Photo - Sequoia Emmanuelle)