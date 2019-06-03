3TEETH Debut "Affluenza" Lyric Video

LA-based outfit, 3Teeth, have released a lyric video for the track "Affluenza", from their forthcoming album, MetaWar, out on July 5 via Century Media. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

“If our debut album was focused on man vs. the world, and our sophomore album was man vs. himself, then I really wanted to MetaWar to focus on the idea of world vs world, and the notion that if man doesn’t create his own world then he’s often crushed by the world of another,” explains 3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla. “This album is meant to be sonic attack on the wide scale perception management systems that currently grip our respective worlds. It’s a sort of counter-measure in the invisible silicon war of ideology that is constantly moving avatar pawns on the battleground of our large-scale prosthetic digital nervous system. Thematically it’s centered largely around concepts of accelerationism and the political heresy of inviting the end as an opportunity as a fresh start. MetaWar is here to tear down the walls of our memetic concentration camps.”

Tracklisting:

"Hyperstition"

"Affluenza"

"Exxxit"

"American Landfill"

"President X"

"AltÆr"

"Time Slave"

"Bornless"

"Surrender"

"Sell Your Face 2.0"

"Blackout"

"The Fall"

"Pumped Up Kicks"

"Affluenza" lyric video:

"Exxxit" video:

"American Landfill" video:

3Teeth is:

Alexis Mincolla (vocals)

Xavier Swafford (keyboards)

Andrew Means (modular synth/bass)

Chase Brawner (guitar)

Justin Hanson (drums)

(Photo - Sequoia Emmanuelle)