3TEETH Signs To Century Media Records

Transgressive five-piece 3Teeth have announced their signing to iconic metal record label Century Media Records (Sony Music Entertainment). The announcement coincides with 3Teeth's back-to-back co-headlining shows in their hometown of Los Angeles, which precedes their headlining European tour this spring. Tickets are available here.

On 3Teeth's signing, frontman Alexis Mincolla shares: "It was a perfect-storm-moment for 3Teeth; musically, culturally, to make the jump to Century Media. We have more to say than ever and needed a label home that understood that."

Having been compared to the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Tool and Ministry, 3Teeth made a name for themselves with the release of their explosive singles "Degrade" and "Atrophy" in 2017. The band draws inspiration from the early '90s industrial scene to craft their artful sound. 3Teeth will release their third full-length via Century Media Records later this year.

Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Michael Mendoza)