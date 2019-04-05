3TEETH To Release MetaWar Album In July; "American Landfill" Single Streaming

3Teeth, the LA-based outfit who have quickly become one of rock music’s most promising new bands, release MetaWar on July 5 via RED Music.

“If our debut album was focused on man vs. the world, and our sophomore album was man vs. himself, then I really wanted to MetaWar to focus on the idea of world vs world, and the notion that if man doesn’t create his own world then he’s often crushed by the world of another,” explains 3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla. “This album is meant to be sonic attack on the wide scale perception management systems that currently grip our respective worlds. It’s a sort of counter-measure in the invisible silicon war of ideology that is constantly moving avatar pawns on the battleground of our large-scale prosthetic digital nervous system. Thematically it’s centered largely around concepts of accelerationism and the political heresy of inviting the end as an opportunity as a fresh start. MetaWar is here to tear down the walls of our memetic concentration camps.”

3Teeth preview the Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails/Marilyn Manson) produced album with “American Landfill”, an unrelenting song Mincolla says is intended to convey the feel of “getting buried under the ruin of a fallen empire.” The track is available as an instant download with pre-orders, which can be found here. Listen to the song below.

Tracklisting:

"Hyperstition"

"Affluenza"

"Exxxit"

"American Landfill"

"President X"

"AltÆr"

"Time Slave"

"Bornless"

"Surrender"

"Sell Your Face 2.0"

"Blackout"

"The Fall"

"Pumped Up Kicks"

3Teeth is:

Alexis Mincolla (vocals)

Xavier Swafford (keyboards)

Andrew Means (modular synth/bass)

Chase Brawner (guitar)

Justin Hanson (drums)

(Photo - Sequoia Emmanuelle)