42 Decibel have released an official live video for “Half Face Dead”, a track from their current album Overloaded (Steamhammer/SPV). Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Whiskey Joint”

“Dangerous Mess”

“Brawler”

“Roadkiller”

“Hot Shot”

“Half Face Dead”

“Lost Case”

“Cause Damage”

“Double Itch Blues”

“Cannon Fodder”

“Half Face Dead” live video:

“Dangerous Mess” video: