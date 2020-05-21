5 Most Exciting Soundtracks For FPS Video Games

Now, it is good to explain the meaning of FPS to people that are not conversant with the custom Alienware, those that have never owned a Bluetooth headset, and those that cannot differentiate between the double jump and the rocket jump. When we use the abbreviation FPS, we are referring to the first person shooter.

Over the years, first person shooters have evolved in many ways, some not always for the better. One example of a game which revolutionized the FPS genre has been Counter-Strike. Although the older games don’t hold up well in terms of graphics, the gameplay in the most recent addition, CS:GO, is revered as being the most competitive shooter available. Beyond the physical game, players can also participate in here betting on CSGO where you can win real money or skins from betting on live CS:GO matches.

Now, you may not know about this categorization, but if you have the slightest interest in gaming, then you must have seen an FPS video game before. The game is designed through the players’ point of view and you can flip up the screen with your own hand. It comes with a head-up display that does the task of relaying essential information like the volume of the player’s remaining ammunition, whether death is coming close to the player, and the player’s score.

Now, the most prominent of all FPS games, Maze, has been here for many years, but the surprising thing is that this game's software was written in 1973 by three high school kids. However, the arrival of the modern day successful franchises like the Battlefield, Call of Duty, Gears of War, and Halo has brought about some level of decline in the popularity of the FPS games.

This new development made it possible for people to enjoy their multiplayer games through broadband internet connections in their homes, instead of enjoying them only on private networks like at work or in school. They’ve eventually moved from the counters to the mainstream of gaming, and the center stage is now firmly held by them.

It has not been long since DOOM was released, and it stands as the fourth game in the series by ID software that brought about a different gaming genre altogether. In the new release, the player is taken through a bespoke eerie route, where he wages battles against demons that continue coming up, though with an array of weapons that gives a boost in confidence. You have the chance to stroll through Mars, killing the dark off-springs of Hell with your shotgun till you get tired. However, the experience could also get ugly. You will enjoy the satisfying finishing moves, and you can also engage in some battles with your friends at night, through the multiplayer feature. If you are thinking of making things a bit personal, you can achieve that with the SnapMap that helps you customize some of the features, and you can add some Super Mario maker sauce to the entire thing.



There must be the metal soundtrack to give it the real DOOM experience. And, it is good to tell you that the Australian composer Mick Gordon is responsible for that song which is a perfect match for the prolonged Cyberdemon Blasting Bout witnessed in the game.

In honor of the new DOOM issue, we have decided to compile the list of the best FPS soundtracks of all time, and this ranges from the Bioshock anachronistic pop to the Turok: Dinosaur Hunter weird percussion, and many others. Read and get refreshed about these.

1. Blood

Monolith Productions, 1997

Score by Guy Whitmore and Daniel Bernstein

There was this feeling of danger that came with the Blood that was launched in 1997. Now, there were horror themes in some of the FPS games of that time, including DOOM and Quake. But Blood arrived and came with some Sci-Fi elements. This gave it some semblance with the 80s VHS Slasher movie where the player takes on the character of the antagonist and protagonist at the same time. Here, the player handles weapons like a stick of dynamite, a shotgun, and pitchfork. With these horror friendly weapons, he strolls through the villages, killing and maiming many ghouls to the utmost chagrin of the critical audience who are of the opinion that the game is an aberration to standards.

Yes the standard of the game is entirely different from what obtains today. However, one aspect of it remains evergreen and eternally relevant, and that is the terrifying score by Guy Whitmore and Daniel Berstein. In this, there was a massive innovative use of horoscopes. You will always feel the sacredness of the chilling music. But there are also some synthesized ambiance, bizarre rhymes, and the presence of eastern scales. This is one soundtrack that needs to be brought back.

2. Metroid Prime

Nintendo and Red Studios 2000

Score by Kouichi Kyuma and Kenji Yamamoto

This game brought about a paradigm shift in gaming. It changed things from the third to the first person perspectives, even though the game retained the same mechanical attributes. It is about diving deep into an alien territory to prevent Metroid from overtaking the entire galaxy. While this game altered a lot in what was obtainable with its 2D predecessors, it leaves you fully tensed up and very anxious about the aircrafts safety while you fly. While you are dealing with this anxiety in a lonely atmosphere, the score by Kenji Yamamoto and Kouichi Kyuma overshadows you. These are Japanese soundtracks that bring a feeling of the wonder that humans experience when travelling through very wide and long locations.

3. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

Iguana Entertainment, 1997

Score by Darren Mitchell

This is no doubt one of the games with the best soundtrack, and it could be regarded as an amazing score by Darren Mitchell, though many people underrate it. This game has a prehistoric setting in an ancient jungle, and the soundtrack reflects the prehistoric attribute properly with the tribal drums. To make this a classic, pitch down sounds from the piano were added to the mix. This also makes it more chilling. This is one of the soundtracks that need to be reissued for video games.

4. Half Life 2

Valve Corporation, 2004

Score by Kelly Bailey

This game still looks very good after 15 years. In the game, players can immerse themselves into the character they play. At the beginning of the game, an alien cop forces you to drop some trash in the bin.

This is one thing many people remember about the game. But do they remember that score that evokes huge panic while you are on the run in the game - of course, you are on the run for most parts of the game. The soundtrack sometimes turns into a techno melodrama, but it will always invoke the huge adrenaline rush to run for your life at all times.

5. Quake

Id Software, 1996

Score By Trent Reznor

Many people forget the wonders of Quake because their minds are occupied by the Halo, Gears of War and Call of Duty. But this is the game that captivated gamers and critics when it was at its prime. It took the multiplayer first person gaming to another level, not only in its gameplay, but also in the mood evoked by the soundtrack. It came with a very bleak gothic mood, with more gruesome monsters, stickier blood, and even more palpable terror. To add more oil to this is the soundtrack which involves Trent Reznos grinding the 9 inch nails. Add the mooted acid loop, the hunting pad and nail gun blast sounds to this, and you have the classic that will always be remembered. This needs to be reissued.