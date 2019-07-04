5RAND Debut "Old Angel Midnight" Video

Rome-based 5rand are preparing for the September release their second studio full-length, Dark Mother, through Time To Kill Records, and this week share the first single / video, "Old Angel Midnight".

Italian melodic death metallers 5rand return with their second album Dark Mother. The effort is set for a release on September 6th via Time To Kill Records.

Dark Mother was produced by longtime collaborator Marco Mastrobuono (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) at Kick Recording Studio and Bloom Recording Studios, while mastering was handled by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Katatonia, Amorphis) at Fascination Street Studios. The album artwork has been designed by Hans Trasid with layout by Roberto Toderico (Sodom, Asphyx, Pestilence).

Tracklisting:

"Collapsing Theory"

"Embrace The Fury"

"Several Injuries"

"The Awakening"

"Black Ocean"

"Cold Deception"

"Feel The End"

"Old Angel Midnight"

"Blind Addiction"

"Before The Flood"

"Silent Spring"

Dark Mother shows 5rand staying true to their diverse and catchy style, taking elements from melodic death metal and industrial throughout the album's 11 tracks. The song "Silent Spring" features arrangements by Francesco Ferrini, keyboardist and songwriter of Fleshgod Apocalypse.

Pre-order your copy of Dark Mother now at this location. Watch a short video trailer with a closer look at the artwork:

5rand is a metal band from Italy: their sound combines Julia Elenoir's clean and growling vocals, melodic, ethereal elements and the aggressive riffing of extreme metal, evoking a dark, disturbing violent, and yet captivating, atmosphere, often conjuring comparisons to acts such as Slipknot, Fear Factory and Dark Tranquillity.

For further details, visit 5rand on Facebook.

