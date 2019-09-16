5RAND Premier "Several Injuries" Music Video

Rome-based band, 5rand, have released a video for "Several Injuries", a track from their second studio full-length, Dark Mother, out now via Time To Kill Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Dark Mother was produced by longtime collaborator Marco Mastrobuono (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) at Kick Recording Studio and Bloom Recording Studios, while mastering was handled by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Katatonia, Amorphis) at Fascination Street Studios. The album artwork has been designed by Hans Trasid with layout by Roberto Toderico (Sodom, Asphyx, Pestilence).

Tracklisting:

"Collapsing Theory"

"Embrace The Fury"

"Several Injuries"

"The Awakening"

"Black Ocean"

"Cold Deception"

"Feel The End"

"Old Angel Midnight"

"Blind Addiction"

"Before The Flood"

"Silent Spring"

"Several Injuries" video:

"Old Angel Midnight" video: