5RAND Streaming "Silent Spring" Song Feat. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Francesco Ferrini

Rome-based band, 5rand, are streaming the song "Silent Spring", featuring Francesco Ferrini (Fleshgod Apocalypse). The track is lifted from the band's second album, Dark Mother.

Says the band: "Dear friends, Today marks the beginning of spring and we want to dedicate this song to you. We are all living a Silent Spring, here in Italy and all around the world, a tragedy has struck at the heart of our community, but we will get through this... together!"

Dark Mother is out now via Time To Kill Records. Order here.

Dark Mother was produced by longtime collaborator Marco Mastrobuono (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) at Kick Recording Studio and Bloom Recording Studios, while mastering was handled by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Katatonia, Amorphis) at Fascination Street Studios. The album artwork has been designed by Hans Trasid with layout by Roberto Toderico (Sodom, Asphyx, Pestilence).

Tracklisting:

"Collapsing Theory"

"Embrace The Fury"

"Several Injuries"

"The Awakening"

"Black Ocean"

"Cold Deception"

"Feel The End"

"Old Angel Midnight"

"Blind Addiction"

"Before The Flood"

"Silent Spring"

"Several Injuries" video:

"Old Angel Midnight" video: