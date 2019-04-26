6 DEGREES OF VAN HALEN - New Supergroup Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN, PAUL SHORTINO And Others To Perform Classic Van Halen Material

Van Halen News Desk is reporting that guitarist Bart Walsh (DLR Band, Atomic Punks) is forming a band appropriately named 6 Degrees Of Van Halen, which will perform old school Van Halen - including complete albums - from start to finish.

Asked why he's doing this, Bart reveals: "It's simply the best fucking music to play live. If you want to go out and play... I'm sorry, but it just doesn't get any better than old Van Halen."

Players joining Bart Walsh in the project so far include:

Billy Sheehan - bass (David Lee Roth solo, Mr. Big)

Brett Tuggle - keys, guitar (David Lee Roth solo, Fleetwood Mac)

Paul Shortino - vocals (Quiet Riot, Rough Cutt)

This will be a fluid band, so that members can come as they can, and go as they need to. Bart wants to recruit multiple players for each spot, so that the band can play indefinitely, so that Van Halen fans can count on regular performances, no matter what other commitments the members might have. He definitely anticipates more band members to be added, even if they can only do a show or two. He sees the band's lineup as somewhat of a revolving door, but a permanent vehicle to celebrate Van Halen music.

For more details, read the complete story at Van Halen News Desk.