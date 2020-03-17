60,000 People Attend Mexico's GUNS N' ROSES Fest Despite COVID-19

The Mexican government has come under heavy scrutiny after it allowed organizers to proceed with a two-day festival despite fears of attendees being exposed to Coronavirus, reports Al-Bawaba.

While authorities around the globe have cancelled concerts and sporting events, officials in Mexico City permitted more than 60,000 people to attend the 21st edition of Vive Latino - one of the most important music festivals in the country - on Saturday and Sunday at Foro Sol.

Some acts backed out over the increasing pandemic, but it did not deter 40,000 music fans flocking to the first day of the festival, which was headlined by Guns N' Roses. Organizers said more than 70,000 tickets had been sold for each of the festival's two days, which featured Carlos Vives and Zoe.

Mexican newspaper Milenio reported that attendance Sunday was half the previous night. Mexico health officials have registered 53 positive coronavirus cases, including 12 between Saturday and Sunday.

Guns N' Roses recently rescheduled their concerts in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America due to the ongoing global health concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are listed below. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets.

November

8 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

11 - Merida, Mexico

15 - San Jose, Costa Rica

18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala

21 - Quito, Ecuador

24 - Lima, Peru

27 - Santiago, Chile

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

December

4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

6 - Estereo Picnic, Bogota, Colombia

Currently, Guns N' Roses' next show is May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.