70000 Tons Of Metal 2018 - More Details Announced

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will sail its eighth voyage to Cockburn Town on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Sailing from February 1st to February 5th, 2018 on board the 154,000 ton luxury cruise ship The Independence of the Seas.



This Caribbean dream destination is situated on Grand Turk, the largest island in the Turks and Caicos’ Islands archipelago and has a plethora of things to explore. Take a ride on a Dune Buggy Safari, ride ‘n swim on horseback, go kayaking, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, get up and close with stingrays in their natural environment, or journey to the historic Grand Turk Lighthouse! 70000 Tons Of Metal even offers the chance to explore this pristine island with your favorite Artists with their Artist Escorted Shore Excursions!



For metalheads from around the World, this life-changing event truly has no comparison... it's like everyone has an All Access backstage pass! Fans onboard 70000 Tons Of Metal get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live performances, signing sessions, intimate artist clinics, exclusive album premiere listening sessions… and that’s just the start. Sailors enjoy two full days at sea and the opportunity to mingle side-by-side with world class artists on a floating luxury resort in the middle of the Caribbean!



Artist lineup and on-sale dates for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018 have not yet been announced. Keep your eyes on the 70000 Tons Of Metal website and social media pages for updates.

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official website

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official Facebook page

Check out BraveWords.com's overview of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. Fan-filmed live video of several bands on the cruise can be viewed below.

Death Angel

Pain

Carcass

Moonsorrow

Striker

Unleashed

Orphaned Land

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Watch for more footage in the coming days, along with an overview from BraveWords.com's own Metal Tim Henderson. Check out the BraveWords photo gallery courtesy of Mark Gromen here.