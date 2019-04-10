70000 Tons Of Metal 2019 - Official Day 2 Recap Video Streaming

70000TONS.TV presents an exclusive recap of Day 2 on board Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

Sailors prepare for an epic day at Sea on board the Independence of the Seas. The Pool Deck Stage, which is the largest Open Air Stage to sail the Seas, is ready for action. The hot tubs around the pool deck are occupied by concertgoers who are ready to headbang under the Caribbean sun while they watch their favorite Artists perform. They feature Gloryhammer, Coroner, Eluveitie, Nile and Paradise Lost as they deliver world-class performances on the Pool Deck Stage!

The official merchandise stores open early and start to take orders from merch-hungry Sailors.

Day 2 features Meet and Greets with all Artists on board. Fans bring memorabilia for their favorite Artists to sign and also get a chance for a photo op. It’s a fan-friendly experience like no other, everyone on board is a VIP!

After a full day of concerts, festivities, Meet & Greets and exclusive Album Premiere Listening Sessions, Sailors are bound to be hungry. Many choose to partake in a fine dining experience at the complimentary Dining Room on board which features a rotating daily menu of haute cuisine.

Sailors on board were first to witness Eluveitie perform songs from their latest full-length album, Ategnatos, live for the first time ever.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3000 Fans on one 154,000 ton Cruise Ship sailing from Florida to Cozumel, Mexico.

Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 10 of The Original happens January 7th to 11th, 2020. For further information, visit 70000tons.com.