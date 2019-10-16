70000 Tons Of Metal 2019 - Official Day 4 Recap Video Streaming

October 16, 2019, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal 70000 tons of metal

70000Tons.TV presents an exclusive recap of Day 4 on board Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

Watch more daily recap videos below:

Day 1:

Day 2:

Day 3:

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3,000 fans on one 154,000 ton cruise ship sailing from Florida to Cozumel, Mexico. Round 10 of The Original happens January 7-11, 2020.

For more details click here.



