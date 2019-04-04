70000 Tons Of Metal 2019; Official Day One Recap Video

Check out this wonderful recap video of Day 1 on board Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, which sailed from January 31st to February 4th, 2019.

Passengers from 73 different countries boarded the Independence Of The Seas in Port Everglades, Florida and the party starts on the top deck where Latin Sailors have organized a meetup called “La Esquina e la Ñ”.

After a Metal Muster Drill, the crew gets to work building the Biggest Open Air Structure To Sail The Seas: the Pool Deck Stage. Shows start in the indoor venues including sets by Soulfly, Dark Funeral, Delain, The Black Dahlia Murder and Mayan.

Organizers speak with the band Persefone from Andorra, and also Max Cavalera who discusses the significance of performing his final Return To Roots show on board - celebrating the World Metal influenced Roots album, for an audience of Metalheads from all over the world.

