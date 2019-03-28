70000 Tons Of Metal 2019: Pre-Cruise Parties Video Recap

Check out an incredible recap video of the sailor organized pre-cruise activities leading up to Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, which sailed from January 31st to February 4th, 2019.

Witness the excitement as 3000 Metalheads from 73 different countries gather in South Florida in anticipation of the headbanger’s ultimate dream vacation.

Cruisers organized a sunset kayak expedition in Virginia Key leading up to the unofficial pre-parties, which includes the annual beach party that takes over Miami Beach the day before sailing.

While the United Nations of Heavy Metal convene for a group photo on South Beach, the Skipper surprises Sailors with a special announcement: the exclusive World Live Premiere of Swiss Folk Metal sensation Eluveitie’s new album Ategnatos on board Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3000 Fans on one 154,000 ton Cruise Ship sailing from Florida to Cozumel, Mexico.

Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 10 of The Original happens January 7th to 11th, 2020. For further information, visit 70000tons.com.